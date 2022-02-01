हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budget 2022

Budget 2022: THIS is most used word in Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Sitharaman used the word 'tax' 46 times in her Budget address, the most of any politician. 

Budget 2022: THIS is most used word in Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave the Union Budget 2022-23 her shortest budget address to date on Tuesday. Sitharaman's address lasted one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest of the budget speeches, which often last two hours or more.

Sitharaman used the word 'tax' 46 times in her Budget address, the most of any politician. 'Digital/online' was used 28 times during her speech, whereas 'infrastructure' was cited 27 times. The terms 'finance,"states,' and 'economy' appeared 24 times, 20 times, and 19 times, respectively.

Budget 2022: A look at the most used words in Sitharaman’s speech

Tax – 46 times

Digital/Online – 28 times

Infrastructure – 27 times

Finance – 24 times

States – 20 times

Economy – 19 times

Education – 20 times

Growth – 19 times

Investment – 18 times

Health – 16 times

Farmers -16 times 

 

 

