Budget 2022: THIS is most used word in Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave the Union Budget 2022-23 her shortest budget address to date on Tuesday. Sitharaman's address lasted one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest of the budget speeches, which often last two hours or more.
Sitharaman used the word 'tax' 46 times in her Budget address, the most of any politician. 'Digital/online' was used 28 times during her speech, whereas 'infrastructure' was cited 27 times. The terms 'finance,"states,' and 'economy' appeared 24 times, 20 times, and 19 times, respectively.
Budget 2022: A look at the most used words in Sitharaman’s speech
Tax – 46 times
Digital/Online – 28 times
Infrastructure – 27 times
Finance – 24 times
States – 20 times
Economy – 19 times
Education – 20 times
Growth – 19 times
Investment – 18 times
Health – 16 times
Farmers -16 times