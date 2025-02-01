Advertisement
Budget 2025: Customised Credit Cards With Rs 5 Lakh Limit For Micro-Enterprises Registered On Udyam Portal

Announcing her budget 2025 speech, FM said, for micro and small enterprises from Rs 5 to Rs 10 crores leading to additional credit of Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores in the next 5 years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that to improve access to credit, the credit guarantee cover will be enhanced. 

Announcing her budget 2025 speech, FM said, for micro and small enterprises from Rs 5 to Rs 10 crores leading to additional credit of Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores in the next 5 years. For startups, from Rs 10 Crores to Rs 20 Crores with the guarantee fee being moderated to 1% for loans in 27 focus sectors which are important for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. For well-run exporter MSMEs, for term loans up to Rs 20 Crores. 

Also for the micro-enterprises, we will introduce customised credit cards with a Rs 5 Lkah limit for micro-enterprises registered on Udyam portal, she added.

