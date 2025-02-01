New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is wearing a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the skill of Padma awardee Dulari Devi.

Dulari Devi is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee. When FM visited Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute, she met Dulari Devi and had a cordial exchange of thoughts on Madhubani art in Bihar. Dulari Devi had presented the saree and asked FM to wear it for the budget day.