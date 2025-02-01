Advertisement
BUDGET 2025

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Saree Tribute To Madhubani Art

When FM visited Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute, she met Dulari Devi and had a cordial exchange of thoughts on Madhubani art in Bihar. Dulari Devi had presented the saree and asked FM to wear it for the budget day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Saree Tribute To Madhubani Art

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is wearing a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the skill of Padma awardee Dulari Devi. 

Dulari Devi is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee. When FM visited Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute, she met Dulari Devi and had a cordial exchange of thoughts on Madhubani art in Bihar. Dulari Devi had presented the saree and asked FM to wear it for the budget day.

