Budget 2025: Good News For Gig Workers As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Major Benefits Under PMJAY Scheme

Budget 2025: Good News for Gig Workers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that gig workers will now be eligible for healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). This initiative is expected to benefit nearly one crore gig workers across India.

What Is AB-PMJAY?

PMJAY is the world’s largest health insurance program, designed to provide essential healthcare coverage to those who lack traditional employment benefits. Notably, the scheme has no restrictions on family size, age, or gender, ensuring that all eligible individuals receive the care they need.

The flagship health assurance scheme launched in September 2018, AB-PMJAY offers free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year for every eligible family. Initially covering 10.74 crore families, the scheme has now expanded to 14.74 crore families, benefiting nearly 70 crore people across India.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is responsible for implementing this program, which provides comprehensive health coverage with no waiting period and no restrictions on pre-existing conditions.

Who Are Gig Workers?

Gig workers are individuals engaged in short-term, flexible jobs, such as cab driving, online delivery services, or freelance work. This segment of the workforce is rapidly growing, and by 2030, gig workers are expected to make up 4.1% of India’s total workforce, reaching approximately 23.5 crore people.

Key Features of PMJAY

Health Coverage

Provides Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalization in both public and private empanelled hospitals across India.

Financial Protection

Aims to reduce the burden of medical expenses, preventing nearly 6 crore Indians from falling into poverty each year.

Pre And Post-Hospitalization Benefits

Covers medical costs up to 3 days before hospitalization and 15 days after, including diagnostics and medicines.

Comprehensive Treatment

Includes 1,929 medical procedures, covering expenses such as medicines, supplies, diagnostics, doctor’s fees, hospital room charges, surgery, OT, and ICU costs.

Adding further, the Economic Survey released on Friday emphasized that underemployment remains a concern, with the gig economy projected to expand to 235 million workers, making up 4.1% of the total workforce by FY30.