Budget 2025: Govt To Extend Mudra Loans To Homestays, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday announced that the government will extend mudra loans to homestays, adding that government will also develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states .

In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar.

Sitharaman offered the following measures will be taken for facilitating employment-led growth:

1) Organizing intensive skill-development programmes for our youth including in Institutes of Hospitality Management;

2) Providing MUDRA loans for homestays;

3) Improving ease of travel and connectivity to tourist destinations;

4) Providing performance-linked incentives to states for effective destination management including tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts; and

5) Introducing streamlined e-visa facilities along with visa-fee waivers for certain tourist groups.



Continuing with the emphasis on places of spiritual and religious significance in the July Budget, there will be a special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha, said the FM.

Medical Tourism and Heal in India will be promoted in partnership with the private sector along with capacity building and easier visa norms, she said.