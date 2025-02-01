Budget 2025: President Murmu Feeds 'Dahi-Cheeni' To Nirmala Sitharaman– Watch Video

New Delhi: Ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu. During the meeting, President Murmu offered Sitharaman 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar), a traditional symbol of good luck and blessings, wishing her success in delivering the budget.

President Droupadi Murmu feeds Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the customary 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) ahead of her Budget presentation.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 8th consecutive Union Budget, today in Parliament



Joined by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other senior officials, Ms. Sitharaman discussed key budget details with President Murmu before heading to the Cabinet meeting, where the Union Cabinet would formally approve the budget. Afterward, she made her way to Parliament to deliver her record eighth consecutive budget speech in the Lok Sabha.