Budget 2025: What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Offers For Taxpayers, Farmers, And Businessmen – Key Takeaways

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha at 11 AM, aiming to balance middle-class tax relief with the country’s economic growth needs. She has also set a new record as the only finance minister to present the budget for eight consecutive years and the first to do so in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Earlier in the day, Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu to seek approval for the Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the core priorities of Budget 2025. Let’s take a quick look at the key takeaways for the financial year 2025-26.

Key Takeaways Of The Union Budget 2025

Kisan Credit Cards (KCC)

The scheme will continue to provide short-term loans to 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The loan limit under the modified interest subvention scheme will increase from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, offering greater financial support for agriculture.

Boost To Tourism And Infrastructure

The government will promote medical tourism and "Heal in India" initiatives with private sector collaboration, including easier visa norms. The private sector will also get access to PM GatiShakti data and maps. Additionally, the top 22 tourist destinations will be developed in partnership with states to drive employment-led growth.

Expansion Of UDAN Scheme

The UDAN scheme has connected 88 airports and facilitated travel for 1.5 crore middle-class passengers. A modified UDAN will be launched to cover 120 new destinations, benefiting 4 crore additional passengers and enabling greenfield airports in Bihar.

Strengthening Healthcare

The government will add 10,000 new medical seats in colleges and hospitals this year, with a plan to increase 75,000 seats over the next five years to improve healthcare access.

Investment In People And Economy

Investment is a key focus, with the government prioritizing programs like Sashakt Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which provide nutritional support to 8 crore children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the Northeast. The budget for these programs will be increased.