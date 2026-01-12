Budget 2026: A Historic First Budget To Be Presented On Sunday

New Delhi: Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Ninth Consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, February 1 at 11 AM Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed on January 12, 2026, that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2026 at 11 AM on February 1—a Sunday—marking a rare weekend presentation.

Historic Milestone

This will be Sitharaman's ninth straight Budget since 2019, placing her among India's longest-serving finance ministers on this front. She edges closer to Morarji Desai's record of 10 Budgets, surpassing P. Chidambaram's nine and Pranab Mukherjee's eight, amid her trailblazing role as the first full-time woman FM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sunday Presentation Precedent

February 1 has been the standard date since 2017, shifted from February 28 by Arun Jaitley for faster FY implementation. Weekend Budgets aren't new—Sitharaman's 2025 edition fell on a Saturday, echoing Jaitley's 2015-16 Saturdays—though a Sunday is unprecedented recently.

Economic Backdrop

India's FY 2025-26 real GDP growth is pegged at 7.4 percent as per First Advance Estimates released January 7, up from 6.5 percent last year despite global tariff tensions. This robust outlook shapes fiscal priorities like spending, taxes, and reforms in the 88th post-Independence Budget.

Session Timeline

The Budget Session kicks off January 28 with the President's address, followed by the Economic Survey on January 29. Sitharaman's speech on February 1 will outline FY 2026-27 priorities amid evolving domestic and global conditions.