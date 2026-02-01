Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012428https://zeenews.india.com/economy/budget-2026-big-disinvestment-push-likely-as-govt-considers-26-stake-rule-for-psus-3012428.html
NewsBusinessEconomyBudget 2026: Big disinvestment push likely as Govt considers 26% stake rule for PSUs
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Big disinvestment push likely as Govt considers 26% stake rule for PSUs

At present, a company is classified as a government entity only if the Centre or a state government holds a majority stake.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Budget 2026: Big disinvestment push likely as Govt considers 26% stake rule for PSUsFile Photo

New Delhi: As the government prepares for Union Budget 2026, one of the major policy signals from the Economic Survey is a renewed push towards deeper disinvestment in public sector companies. The survey has recommended that the definition of a government company be changed to allow the Centre to retain control even with just a 26 percent stake, instead of the current 51 percent requirement.

At present, a company is classified as a government entity only if the Centre or a state government holds a majority stake. This restricts the government’s ability to meaningfully dilute equity in listed PSUs. The Economic Survey argues that even with 26 percent ownership, the government can still exercise strategic control through veto rights on key decisions, while unlocking significant value from its holdings.

From a Budget 2026 perspective, this proposal is being seen as a strong signal that the government may shift towards large-scale equity monetisation instead of slow, one-off privatisation deals. Lowering the threshold would allow the government to raise funds by selling shares in profitable PSUs without fully exiting them.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If implemented, this change could impact several major companies such as ONGC, SBI, Power Grid, NTPC and other listed PSUs. Stake sales through offers for sale (OFS) or market placements could generate substantial non-tax revenue, helping the government meet fiscal targets without increasing borrowing.

Economists believe this approach fits well with the government’s broader fiscal strategy — reducing dependence on debt, improving capital efficiency and attracting greater private participation in state-run enterprises. It may also improve corporate governance by increasing market discipline and professional management in PSUs.

For investors, the move could lead to higher free float, better liquidity and potentially improved valuations in select PSU stocks. For the government, it provides a sustainable and repeatable revenue stream rather than relying on asset sales or tax hikes.

As Budget 2026 approaches, markets will closely watch whether the government formally adopts this recommendation through legislative changes or new disinvestment targets. A shift to the 26 percent model could mark the biggest reform in India’s disinvestment policy in over two decades.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

thought of the day in english
Thought of the Day: ‘The habits you build today shape the career you live
Iran US Conflict
Iran-US tensions: Trump says Tehran negotiating with Washington
Budget 2026 Income Tax live
Tax Slab Budget 2026 Live: Govt may extend section 87A rebate to HUFs
weather news
Delhi-NCR sees rainfall; yellow alert for National Capital...| Check
Jammu and Kashmir news
J-K: 3 soldiers injured in encounter in Kishtwar, JeM terrorists trapped
Rohit Shetty firing
Shots fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police investigation on
PM Modi news
PM Modi to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab today
Pakistan news
92 militants killed, 15 personnel dead in series of attacks in Balochistan
Budget 2026
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Will FM give relief to married taxpayers?
Western dresses
Elegant Western Dresses for Women That Blend Comfort & Style