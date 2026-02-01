Advertisement
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers! ITR revision deadline extended till March 31

Feb 01, 2026
Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers! ITR revision deadline extended till March 31

New Delhi: In a major relief for taxpayers, the government on Sunday proposed extending the deadline for filing revised income tax returns (ITRs) to March 31. Announcing the move during her Budget 2026–27 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new deadline will replace the earlier December 31 cut-off, giving individuals more time to review, correct and update their tax filings.

New Filing Deadlines And Income Tax Act Rollout

The Finance Minister clarified that individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 can continue to submit their returns until July 31, while non-audit business cases and trusts will have time until August 31. She also announced that the Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The revised timelines are expected to provide taxpayers with extra time to fix mistakes, declare any missed income and complete their filings more carefully, helping improve overall compliance without last-minute pressure.

