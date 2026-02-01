Budget 2026: Capex raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, Says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: The government has proposed a sharp increase in public capital expenditure for the next financial year, signalling a continued push on infrastructure and growth. For 2026–27, an outlay of Rs 12.2 lakh crore has been earmarked to maintain the momentum in building roads, railways, ports and other key projects. The higher allocation underlines the Centre’s focus on strengthening the economy through sustained investment in development.

Highlighting the government’s continued focus on infrastructure-led growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said public capital spending has risen sharply over the years and will see another increase in the coming financial year. Presenting the Union Budget 2026, she said, “Public capital expenditure has increased manifold, from Rs two lakh crore in 2014-15 to an allocation of Rs 11.2 lakh crore in BE 25-26. In this coming year, that is financial year 2026-27 Budget proposes to increase it to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, to continue the momentum.”

Capex Push To Power Infrastructure And Private Investment

The higher capital expenditure allocation is expected to drive large-scale infrastructure development across the country. Plans include the development of new dedicated freight corridors and the operationalisation of 20 more inland waterways, starting with one in Odisha.

To further boost investment, the government also proposes setting up an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund. The fund will provide credit guarantees to lenders, with the aim of encouraging private players to invest in major infrastructure projects and accelerate overall economic growth.

Asset Monetisation Push, Big Boost For MSMEs

To unlock value from existing assets, the Budget proposes monetising properties of central public sector enterprises through dedicated Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). This move is aimed at recycling capital and channeling funds into new development projects.

Alongside infrastructure, the government has placed strong emphasis on supporting small and medium businesses. Announcing a major initiative, the finance minister said, “Rs 10,000 crore SME growth fund to create champions among MSMEs,” outlining a three-pronged strategy that includes equity support through the MSME growth fund. She also added that the Self-Reliant India Fund will receive an additional Rs 2,000 crore to further strengthen the sector.

Strong Growth Outlook With Inflation Under Control

The Indian economy is projected to grow at 7.4% in the current financial year, while inflation is expected to remain close to 2%, indicating a stable macroeconomic environment. The government has pegged the fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP for the year.

Economic momentum picked up in the second quarter of FY26, with GDP growth rising to 8.2%, a six-quarter high. This surpassed market expectations and improved on the 7.8% growth recorded in the April–June quarter. In comparison, growth stood at 6.5% and 9.2% in the previous two financial years, reflecting steady expansion over time.