BUDGET 2026 TAKEAWAYS

Budget 2026: From Capex push to rail corridors; Key takeaways from FM Sitharaman’s speech

The government has proposed seven new high-speed rail routes from Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi and Varanasi to Siliguri.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Budget 2026: From Capex push to rail corridors; Key takeaways from FM Sitharaman’s speechImage credit: AI

New Delhi: On Sunday, February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, outlining the government’s roadmap for the coming year. The focus remains on accelerating economic growth while ensuring inclusive development under the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. From a proposed hike in capital expenditure to plans for high-speed rail corridors and regional medical hubs, several key announcements are being made. 

Here are important takeaways from her Budget speech:

Budget 2026: Key Takeaways

1. Seven new high-speed rail corridors announced

The government has proposed seven new high-speed rail routes from Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi and Varanasi to Siliguri. The aim is to promote faster and environmentally sustainable passenger travel across major economic hubs.

2. Capex hiked to Rs 12.2 lakh crore

Continuing its infrastructure push, the government has proposed increasing capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27, up from Rs 11.2 lakh crore in FY26, signalling sustained focus on development projects.

3. NRIs get higher investment limits

To encourage overseas participation, the investment limit for NRIs has been raised from 5% to 10 per cent, while the overall investment cap has been increased from 10 per cent to 24 per cent. The move is expected to attract more long-term foreign capital.

4. Measures to deepen bond markets

A market-making framework with access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices has been proposed. This step is aimed at strengthening India’s corporate bond market and improving liquidity.

5. Banking reforms for Viksit Bharat

A high-level committee on banking will be set up to support the Viksit Bharat vision. The panel will review the banking system and recommend reforms to help power the next phase of economic growth.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

