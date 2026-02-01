Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyBudget 2026: Gold, silver hit 9% lower circuit on MCX — Check city-wise rates
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Gold, silver hit 9% lower circuit on MCX — Check city-wise rates

Silver prices in India witnessed a massive correction on Friday, just days after touching a record high of Rs 4 lakh per kg. In the spot market, the white metal plunged 27% to around Rs 2,90,000 per kg. marking its biggest single-day fall since the 1980s. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Budget 2026: Gold, silver hit 9% lower circuit on MCX — Check city-wise ratesImage credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices saw a sharp drop on Budget 2026 day, tracking heavy selling in the global bullion market. In early trade on the MCX, precious metals slipped nearly 9 per cent, catching many investors off guard. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold fell to Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,27,050 per 10 grams excluding GST and making charges. Silver, too, witnessed a steep decline, trading around Rs 2,65,600 per kilogram in the spot market.

Gold Prices Across Key Cities (February 1):

Delhi: 22K gold at Rs 1,26,950 per 10 grams; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,250 per 10 grams.

Jaipur: 22K gold at Rs 1,26,950; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,250 per 10 grams.

Ahmedabad: 22K gold at Rs 1,26,850; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,200 per 10 grams.

Pune: 22K gold at Rs 1,27,050; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: 22K gold at Rs 1,27,050; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Hyderabad: 22K gold at Rs 1,27,050; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Chennai: 22K gold at Rs 1,27,050; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Bengaluru: 22K gold at Rs 1,27,050; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: 22K gold at Rs 1,27,050; 24K gold at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices See Historic Crash After Record Rally

Silver prices in India witnessed a massive correction on Friday, just days after touching a record high of Rs 4 lakh per kg. In the spot market, the white metal plunged 27% to around Rs 2,90,000 per kg. marking its biggest single-day fall since the 1980s. A day earlier, silver had already slipped to Rs 3,30,000 in the evening session on Thursday, before briefly recovering. The sharp volatility has left traders and investors closely watching the bullion market.

Why Gold Prices Change Every Day In India

Gold prices in India are influenced by several key factors. Global market trends play a major role, as domestic rates usually track international bullion prices. Apart from this, import duties, government taxes and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate also impact the final price you see in local markets.

In India, gold is more than just a metal, it holds strong cultural and financial value. From weddings and festivals to long-term investments, it remains a preferred choice for many households. Since market conditions change frequently, investors and traders keep a close watch on price movements. Staying updated helps buyers make informed decisions in a fast-moving bullion market.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

