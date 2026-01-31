Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012374https://zeenews.india.com/economy/budget-2026-historic-75-year-practice-to-end-with-major-shift-in-fm-s-speech-3012374.html
NewsBusinessEconomyBudget 2026: Historic 75-year practice to end with major shift in FM’s speech
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Historic 75-year practice to end with major shift in FM’s speech

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation. In her first Budget in 2019, she made headlines by replacing the traditional leather briefcase, long used to carry Budget documents with a red cloth-wrapped ‘bahi-khata’, symbolising a break from colonial-era practices. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Budget 2026: Historic 75-year practice to end with major shift in FM’s speechImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: For decades, the Union Budget speech has followed a familiar script. But this year could mark a significant shift. In a departure from a 75-year tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to use Part B of her Budget speech not just for tax proposals, but to outline a broader and more detailed vision for India’s economic future, according to a report by NDTV which cited sources. 

Understanding Part A and Part B of the Budget

The Union Budget speech is divided into two key sections. Part A outlines the government’s broader policy initiatives and sector-specific strategies aimed at driving growth and development. Part B, on the other hand, deals primarily with taxation proposals, covering both direct and indirect taxes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Part B May Outline Broader Economic Roadmap

This year, Part B of the Budget speech is expected to go beyond routine tax announcements and present both short-term priorities and long-term goals as India moves deeper into the 21st century, sources said. The focus is likely to highlight India’s domestic strengths while laying out its global ambitions. Economists in India and abroad are closely tracking the developments, expecting a comprehensive roadmap rather than just incremental tax measures.

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation. In her first Budget in 2019, she made headlines by replacing the traditional leather briefcase, long used to carry Budget documents with a red cloth-wrapped ‘bahi-khata’, symbolising a break from colonial-era practices. Like the past four years, this year’s Budget will also be presented in a paperless format, continuing the government’s push towards digitisation.

For the current fiscal, capital expenditure has been pegged at Rs 11.2 lakh crore. The government is expected to retain its strong focus on infrastructure and asset creation in the upcoming Budget, with estimates suggesting a 10–15 per cent increase in the capex target, especially as private sector investment continues to remain measured.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Epstein files
Prince Andrew photos and Buckingham Palace 'private' dinner invite revealed
tote bags
Everyday Tote Bags For Girls Worth Exploring On Myntra
Healthy eating foods
Healthy Eating Foods That Balance Flavor and Nutrition
School bags
Stylish And Practical School Bags For Girls On Myntra
green beauty
Eco-Conscious Beauty And Skincare Essentials
Strait of Hormuz
Iran live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz: US issues warning amid tensions
Healthy eating dishes
Healthy Eating Dishes for Guilt-Free Satisfaction
Technology
How Bluetooth affects your smartphone's battery? Tips to save it
IMD rainfall report
India records 31.5 % below-normal rainfall in January, warm temperatures: IMD
Sadab Patel
The Instagram Viral Creator Winning Hearts As India’s ‘Funny Reaction Boy'