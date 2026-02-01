Budget 2026: India to ensure Aatmanirbharta, Budget driven by Yuvashakti, Says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has strengthened India’s self-reliance across sectors despite ongoing global uncertainties. Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, she stressed that the country’s economic journey has remained stable and focused on achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision. The Budget, she said, aims to accelerate growth, create opportunities and fulfil people’s aspirations, guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has consistently focused on decisive action rather than hesitation, while pushing structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline. Emphasising policy stability, she said, "Our government has decisively and consistently chosen action over ambivalence, and we have pursued far-reaching structural reforms, fiscal prudence and monetary stability, while maintaining a strong thrust on public investment."

She also pointed to the challenging global backdrop, noting disruptions in trade, supply chains and access to resources. Highlighting the rapid transformation driven by technology and rising demand for critical resources, she told the Lok Sabha, "Today, we face an external environment in which trade and multilateralism are imperilled. And access to resources and supply chains is disrupted. New technologies are transforming production systems while sharply increasing demand on water, energy, and critical minerals. India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat by balancing ambition with inclusion."

Ninth Consecutive Budget Presented By FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the 15th Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. This is also the second full Budget after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third straight term in 2024. With this, Sitharaman became the first woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time.

The Budget is expected to place a strong emphasis on capital expenditure, particularly in strategically important sectors, keeping in mind the current geopolitical challenges and global uncertainties.//

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, the Finance Minister will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country. As part of this initiative, the college students are witnessing the presentation of the Union Budget live from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year.

During the course of preparing the Budget, various inputs have been sought from the country’s citizens, including youth, through various platforms, which will be reflected in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27. (With IANS Inputs)