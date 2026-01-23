Budget 2026: Key dates, economic survey, and how to watch online

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27 on February 1, 2026, marking her ninth consecutive Budget and the third full Budget of the Narendra Modi–led NDA 3.0 government. The Budget will be tabled on a Sunday, a relatively rare occurrence in recent years, adding to the significance of this much-anticipated economic announcement.

Budget Session 2026 to Run from January 28 to April 2

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 28 and conclude on April 2, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced. Sharing the update on X, Rijiju said that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026, following a recommendation from the Union government.

With this Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman will set a new record by surpassing several former finance ministers including Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, and Morarji Desai in the number of Union Budgets presented. The decisions and policy announcements made during this session are expected to play a crucial role in shaping India’s economic direction for the next financial year.

Economic Survey 2026–27 to Be Presented on January 29

The Economic Survey for 2026–27 will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament on January 29, a day ahead of the Union Budget. The Survey will be presented by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and is expected to outline the state of the economy, key challenges, and growth priorities that will set the context for the Budget announcements.

Union Budget 2026 Presentation Date and Time

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament on February 1, 2026, beginning at 11:00 AM. The Budget speech is one of the most closely watched events of the year, as it lays out the government’s economic priorities and policy direction for the coming financial year.

How to Watch the Union Budget 2026 Live

Business enthusiasts and the general public can watch the Union Budget 2026 live on February 1 at 11:00 AM on the official Parliament channel, Sansad TV.

The live telecast will also be available across major news channels and on social media platforms such as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, viewers can stream the Budget live on the official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in

What Is the Union Budget?

The Union Budget is an annual statement presented by the central government that outlines its proposed revenues and expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. Prepared and presented by the Finance Minister of India, currently Nirmala Sitharaman, the Budget is a comprehensive document detailing the government’s policies, priorities, and financial plans.

As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the President of India is required to lay the Annual Financial Statement (the Budget) before Parliament. Closely watched by businesses, investors, and the general public, the Budget offers important insights into the government’s focus areas and can have a major impact on the country’s economy.