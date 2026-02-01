New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 today (Sunday, 1 February 2026) in the Lok Sabha. As has been practiced post covid era, FM Sitharaman will present and read out the Budget through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman's Speech Timing

FM will leave her residence between 8:15 am and 8:30 am. She will participate the conventional budget-photo at Kartavya Path between 8:45 am and 9:15 am, after which she will proceed to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The FM is expected to arrive at Parliament around 10 am, followed by a Cabinet meeting at 10:15 am, after which budget will be presented.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The live streaming of the Budget 2026 presentation will begin at 11 am on February 1. There will be a slew of options for the audience to stream the Budget 2026 presentation live.

Zee News Will be tapping all the latest updates on Budget 2026. Stay tuned with us for the full coverage on FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Announcement.

Where To Live Stream Union Budget 2026?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Union Budget 2026 presentation on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and news channels. The Finance Minister's address is available to view live online via Zee News Live TV. On 1 February 2026, the Zee News app will stream the Budget 2026 live, providing post-budget commentary to help viewers better comprehend the developments in Hindi and English.

To watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2065, you can also go to the official Lok Sabha YouTube and Twitter accounts, as well as the official parliament channel, Sansad TV. The Union Budget 2026 speech will also be televised by national broadcaster Doordarshan in Hindi And English ticker.

Union Budget: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

She has given numerous lengthy talks on the budget during the last few years. For example, she gave the longest speech in Indian history in 2019—two hours and fifteen minutes—during her Budget speech. She did, however, surpass her own record in 2020 when she gave a speech that lasted about 162 minutes. The FM gave a one-hour and 27-minute speech in which she announced the 2023 budget.