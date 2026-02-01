Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012619https://zeenews.india.com/economy/budget-2026-what-s-cheaper-and-what-s-dearer-complete-list-inside-3012619.html
NewsBusinessEconomyBudget 2026: What’s Cheaper And What’s Dearer? Complete List Inside
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: What’s Cheaper And What’s Dearer? Complete List Inside

With expectations running high, taxpayers are watching closely for possible changes in income tax slabs and rates. At the same time, several sectors particularly export-oriented industries impacted by US tariffs are hoping for relief measures to help cushion the impact and boost growth.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Budget 2026: What’s Cheaper And What’s Dearer? Complete List InsideImage credit: AI

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her record ninth Union Budget on Sunday against the backdrop of global uncertainty, economic volatility and ongoing trade tensions. With expectations running high, taxpayers are watching closely for possible changes in income tax slabs and rates. At the same time, several sectors particularly export-oriented industries impacted by US tariffs are hoping for relief measures to help cushion the impact and boost growth.

Items That Get Cheaper

17 cancer drugs

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Leather products

Smartphones

EV batteries

Solar panels

Microwave ovens

Sports equipment

Items That Get Costlier

Alcohol

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

thought of the day in english
Thought of the Day: ‘The habits you build today shape the career you live
Iran US Conflict
Iran-US tensions: Trump says Tehran negotiating with Washington
Budget 2026 Income Tax live
Tax Slab Budget 2026 Live: Govt may cut STCG tax to 15%
weather news
Delhi-NCR sees rainfall; yellow alert for National Capital...| Check
Jammu and Kashmir news
J-K: 3 soldiers injured in encounter in Kishtwar, JeM terrorists trapped
Rohit Shetty firing
Shots fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, police investigation on
PM Modi news
PM Modi to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab today
Pakistan news
92 militants killed, 15 personnel dead in series of attacks in Balochistan
Budget 2026
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Will FM give relief to married taxpayers?
Western dresses
Elegant Western Dresses for Women That Blend Comfort & Style