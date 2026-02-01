Budget 2026: What’s Cheaper And What’s Dearer? Complete List Inside

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her record ninth Union Budget on Sunday against the backdrop of global uncertainty, economic volatility and ongoing trade tensions. With expectations running high, taxpayers are watching closely for possible changes in income tax slabs and rates. At the same time, several sectors particularly export-oriented industries impacted by US tariffs are hoping for relief measures to help cushion the impact and boost growth.

Items That Get Cheaper

17 cancer drugs

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Leather products

Smartphones

EV batteries

Solar panels

Microwave ovens

Sports equipment

Items That Get Costlier

Alcohol

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for the latest updates.