Budget 2026: What’s Cheaper And What’s Dearer? Complete List Inside

With expectations running high, taxpayers are watching closely for possible changes in income tax slabs and rates. At the same time, several sectors particularly export-oriented industries impacted by US tariffs are hoping for relief measures to help cushion the impact and boost growth.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her record ninth Union Budget on Sunday against the backdrop of global uncertainty, economic volatility and ongoing trade tensions. With expectations running high, taxpayers are watching closely for possible changes in income tax slabs and rates. At the same time, several sectors particularly export-oriented industries impacted by US tariffs are hoping for relief measures to help cushion the impact and boost growth.
Items That Get Cheaper
17 cancer drugs
Leather products
Smartphones
EV batteries
Solar panels
Microwave ovens
Sports equipment
Items That Get Costlier
Alcohol
