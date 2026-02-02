Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012983https://zeenews.india.com/economy/budget-s-mild-fiscal-consolidation-to-be-positive-for-gdp-growth-report-3012983.html
NewsBusinessEconomyBudget’s mild fiscal consolidation to be positive for GDP growth: Report
BUDGET 2026

Budget’s mild fiscal consolidation to be positive for GDP growth: Report

The fiscal consolidation for FY27 is the slowest in six years. And the budgeted disinvestment, which is a below-the-line funding item, is likely to see the highest rise in six years, the report from HSBC Global Investment Research said.

|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Budget’s mild fiscal consolidation to be positive for GDP growth: Report

Mumbai: Lower revenue as a share of GDP has been more than offset by cuts to subsidies and spending on current schemes, leading to the smallest fiscal consolidation in six years, likely positive for growth, a new report has said. 

The fiscal consolidation for FY27 is the slowest in six years. And the budgeted disinvestment, which is a below-the-line funding item, is likely to see the highest rise in six years, the report from HSBC Global Investment Research said.

"The central government continues with fiscal consolidation, though signing up for a gentler path for FY27; the fiscal impulse will likely turn neutral after several years in the negative, and this should be good news for GDP growth," the research firm added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The report said that the services sector was the focus of the Budget, “with ambitious plans and increased outlays for medical institutions, universities, tourism, sports facilities, and the creative economy."

Urban infrastructure saw a renewed push with each City Economic Region (CER) set to receive get Rs 50 billion over 5 years.

Seven new high-speed rail corridors will connect major cities, the report noted, adding large cities will also get an incentive of Rs 1 billion if they issue municipal bonds worth more than Rs 10 billion.

The report highlighted policy priorities, saying, "new manufacturing sectors were given incentives, namely biopharma, semiconductors, electronic components, rare earth corridors, chemical parks, container manufacturing, and high-tech tool rooms."

Direct taxes are expected to grow faster than nominal GDP while indirect taxes will expand more slowly, with gross tax revenues budgeted to rise about 8 per cent year‑on‑year, the report said.

Central government set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of GDP for FY27 after a 4.4 per cent estimate for FY26, and nominal GDP growth was pegged at 10 per cent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran protests
Nearly 3,000 dead in anti-Khamenei protests: President’s office publishes list
Dy CM Sunetra Pawar
Sunetra Pawar visits Yashwantrao Chavan memorial; follows Ajit Pawar’s legacy
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 02-02-2026 SHORTLY LIVE
Delhi NCR weather alert
Delhi-NCR weather: Fog in several areas, AQI in THIS category | Check forecast
India Post GDS
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 begins today: Apply now at indiapostgdsonline
Nipah virus outbreak India
Explained | Why Nipah virus outbreak in India is setting off global alarm bell
Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz: why it is important for global energy security
Iran US tensions
Iran missiles pose 'serious threat' to US bases, Gulf allies warn Washington
J&K news
Earthquake measuring 4.8 with epicentre in central Budgam shakes Kashmir
LCA Tejas Mk1A Fighter Aircraft
Self-reliance a myth? Tejas Mk1A jet ‘indigenous’ in name, Israel tech runs it