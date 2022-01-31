Budget Session 2022: ‘Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile’ trinity empowered citizens, says President Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday (January 31), said the impact of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile or JAM trinity is clearly visible. The trinity has been leveraged by the Indian government for the empowerment of citizens, he added.

“With more than 44 crore poor people joining the banking system, crores of people benefitted from direct cash transfer during the pandemic,” President Kovind said in his address to both houses of Parliament.

President Kovind also pointed out the advancements the government has made in making the country a digital economy. “Amidst the progress made in respect of Digital India and Digital Economy, I also appreciate the government's vision for the success of the country's UPI platform,” he said.

“Transactions worth more than Rupees 8 lakh crore have taken place in the country through UPI in December 2021. This is a clear example of how fast our people are adopting technology and rapid change,” Kovind added.

He also praised the government’s PM-Sva-Nidhi scheme for enhancing the self-esteem of the poor and protection of their livelihood also during the Covid-19 period. “This scheme is proving to be very useful for the street vendors,” he said. Also Read: Equities rise further post tabling of Economic Survey 2022; Sensex up 1,000 points

“Under this scheme, more than Rs 2900 crore have been provided to 28 lakh street vendors. The government is also connecting these street vendors with online food delivery companies. Further, the government has started the e-SHRAM portal to protect the interests of labourers and more than 23 crore workers have joined it so far,” President Kovind mentioned. Also Read: Read Full Text: President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Joint Sitting of two Houses of Parliament

