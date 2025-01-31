New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi made the customary remarks at the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament on Friday.

Friends,

Today, at the beginning of the budget session, I bow to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. And on such occasions, for centuries, we have been remembering the virtues of Goddess Lakshmi:

सिद्धिबुद्धिप्रदे देवि भुक्तिमुक्तिप्रदायिनि। मंत्रपूते सदा देवि महालक्ष्मि नमोस्तुते।

Maa Lakshmi gives us success and wisdom, prosperity and well-being. I pray to Maa Lakshmi that every poor and middle class community of the country should be blessed with the special blessings of Maa Lakshmi.

Friends,

Our Republic has completed 75 years, and this is a matter of great pride for every citizen of the country, and this strength of India also creates a special place for itself in the democratic world.

Friends,

The people of the country have given me this responsibility for the third time, and this is the first full budget of this third term, and I can confidently say that in 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, the resolution of a developed India that the country has taken, this budget session, this budget will create a new confidence, will give a new energy, that when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, it will be developed. 140 crore countrymen will fulfill this resolution with their collective efforts. In the third term, we are moving ahead in mission mode towards all-round development of the country, whether it is geographically, socially or in the context of different economic levels. We are moving ahead in mission mode with the resolution of all-round development. Innovation, inclusion and investment have constantly been the basis of the roadmap of our economic activity.

As always, this session will have many historic days. Tomorrow there will be discussions in the House and after a lot of deliberation, laws will be made that will increase the strength of the nation. Especially, to re-establish the pride of Nari Shakti, to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life without any discrimination of caste and creed and gets equal rights, many important decisions will be taken in this session in that direction. Reform, Perform and Transform. When we have to achieve a fast pace of development, the maximum emphasis is on reform. The state and central governments have to perform together and we can see transformation with public participation.

Ours is a young country, a youthful power and the youth who are 20-25 years old today, when they turn 45-50 years old, they will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. They will be at that stage of their life, they will be sitting in that position in the policy making system, that they will proudly move forward with a developed India in the century that will begin after independence. And hence this effort to fulfill the resolution of a developed India, this immense hard work, is going to be a great gift for our teenagers, our young generation today.

Those who had joined the freedom struggle in 1930, 1942, the young generation of the entire country was spent in the freedom struggle, and its fruits were reaped by the generation that came after 25 years. The youth who were in that war got those benefits. Those 25 years before independence became an opportunity to celebrate independence. Similarly, these 25 years are the intention of the countrymen to achieve a prosperous and developed India through their resolve and reach the pinnacle through their achievements. And therefore, in this budget session, all the MPs will contribute towards strengthening developed India. Especially, it is a golden opportunity for the young MPs because the more awareness and participation they will have in the House today, the more fruits of developed India they will see right in front of their eyes. And therefore, it is a priceless opportunity for the young MPs.

Friends,

I hope that we will live up to the hopes and aspirations of the country in this Budget session.

Friends,

Today you must have noticed one thing, people in the media should definitely notice it. Perhaps since 2014, this is the first session of Parliament in which there has been no foreign spark a day or two before the session, there has been no attempt to ignite a fire from abroad. I have been observing for 10 years, since 2014, that before every session people used to sit ready to create mischief, and here there is no dearth of people who fan it. This is the first session I am seeing after the last 10 years in which there was no spark from any foreign corner.

Thank you very much, friends.