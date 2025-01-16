Business Idea 2025: Want To Set Up Food And Beverages Automated Vending Machines At Noida International Airport? Check Tender Details, Deadline

New Delhi: The Noida International Airport a.k.a Jewar Airport has invited request for Quotation for Award of License for Setting Up, Operating, Maintaining and Management of the Automated Vending Machines at the Location(S) for the Provision of Food and/or Beverage Services at Noida International Airport.

Bidder who wish to participate in this tender needs to procure Digital Certificate as per Information Technology Act-2000 using that they can digitaly sign their electronic bids.

"Bidders can procure the same from any or the CCA approved certifying agencies, or they may contact e-Procurement Technologies Ltd. Bidders who already have a valid digital Certificate need not to procure the same," said a tender note by the Noida International Airport.

Jewar Airport Tender: Important Deadlines You Want To Know

Bid submission start date: 11/12/2024 17:00:00

Bid submission end date : 30/01/2025 17:00:00

Document downloading start date : 11/12/2024 17:00:00

Document downloading end date: 30/01/2025 17:00:00

Bid opening date: 30/01/2025 17:30:00



Jewar Airport Tender: Details/scope of Work

Category: Others

Stage: Single

Envelope: Technical bid

Bid validity period (in days): 180

Type of contract: Service

Project duration / delivery or completion period: As Per Tender Document

Download document: After login

Jewar Airport Tender: Bid submission configuration

Mode of bid submission : Online Bidding

Access: Open

Base currency: INR

Bidding type: ICB/Global

Bidding currencies: INR

Bid withdrawal: Allowed

Bidder who wish to participate in e-Tender need to fill data in predefined forms of Price bid available in respective tender only. After filling data in predefined forms bidders need to click on final submission link to submit their encrypted bid. Bidder need to submit Document Fees, EMD & Reference Documents in hard copy if such instruction are given by tendering authority.



