Business Idea 2025: Want To Set Up Food And Beverages Automated Vending Machines At Noida International Airport? Check Tender Details, Deadline
Business Idea 2025: Bidder who wish to participate in this tender for setting up Food & Beverages Vending Machines At Jewar Airport needs to procure Digital Certificate using that they can digitaly sign their electronic bids.
New Delhi: The Noida International Airport a.k.a Jewar Airport has invited request for Quotation for Award of License for Setting Up, Operating, Maintaining and Management of the Automated Vending Machines at the Location(S) for the Provision of Food and/or Beverage Services at Noida International Airport.
Bidder who wish to participate in this tender needs to procure Digital Certificate as per Information Technology Act-2000 using that they can digitaly sign their electronic bids.
"Bidders can procure the same from any or the CCA approved certifying agencies, or they may contact e-Procurement Technologies Ltd. Bidders who already have a valid digital Certificate need not to procure the same," said a tender note by the Noida International Airport.
Jewar Airport Tender: Important Deadlines You Want To Know
Bid submission start date: 11/12/2024 17:00:00
Bid submission end date : 30/01/2025 17:00:00
Document downloading start date : 11/12/2024 17:00:00
Document downloading end date: 30/01/2025 17:00:00
Bid opening date: 30/01/2025 17:30:00
Jewar Airport Tender: Details/scope of Work
Category: Others
Stage: Single
Envelope: Technical bid
Bid validity period (in days): 180
Type of contract: Service
Project duration / delivery or completion period: As Per Tender Document
Download document: After login
Jewar Airport Tender: Bid submission configuration
Mode of bid submission : Online Bidding
Access: Open
Base currency: INR
Bidding type: ICB/Global
Bidding currencies: INR
Bid withdrawal: Allowed
Bidder who wish to participate in e-Tender need to fill data in predefined forms of Price bid available in respective tender only. After filling data in predefined forms bidders need to click on final submission link to submit their encrypted bid. Bidder need to submit Document Fees, EMD & Reference Documents in hard copy if such instruction are given by tendering authority.
