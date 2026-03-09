Business Idea 2026: Get up to Rs 50 lakh support from Central Govt for THIS farm business

New Delhi: The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying under the Entrepreneurship Development component of National Livestock Mission, provides a 50% capital subsidy up to Rs 50 lakh for the establishment of rural poultry breeding farms

Individuals, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Farmer Cooperative Organizations (FCOs) and Section 8 Companies can avail the financial support for the establishment of rural poultry breeding farms -- sheep, goat, pig, camel, horse, and donkey breeding farms; and fodder value-addition units (i.e., hay, silage, Total Mixed Ration (TMR), fodder block, fodder seed processing, grading, and storage units).

The entire scheme is end-to-end digitalized. Category-wise projects approved are as under:

Category-wise progress-NLM (EDP) Number of Projects Project Cost

(INR Cr.) Approved Subsidy (INR Cr.) Capacity created Feed and fodder 129 120.62 52.86 4.65 lakh MTPA Small Ruminant (sheep & goat) 3169 2240.40 1050.34 11.43 lakh sheep & goat Piggery Entrepreneur 338 200.13 80.63 0.32 lakh pigs Rural Poultry 207 111.50 49.86 2.31 lakh birds Total 3843 2672.65 1233.69

The Central Government included the camel, horse and donkey under the NLM scheme in order to bring these animals from unorganized farming sector into the organized sector, while promoting entrepreneurship in the fields of equine, donkey and camel rearing for sustainable breed improvement and popularizing various indigenous breeds.

A total of 858 projects led by women have been approved under the NLM-EDP. Out of these, 2 projects are from Joint Liability Groups and 1 project is women led Self Help Group (SHG) in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, while the remaining projects are attributed to individual women entrepreneurs.

The NLM-EDP subsidy disbursement process involves multiple stages of scrutiny at the State Government, banks and Central levels. The beneficiary is eligible to get the first and the second installment of subsidy when the beneficiary complies all the norms and submit requisite documents as per guidelines.

Under NLM-Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NLM-EDP) sanction and disbursal of loans is undertaken by banks and other lending institutions as per their internal guidelines. It is the prerogative of the bank to evaluate each loan application based on parameters such as the applicant's CIBIL score, credit worthiness, collateral security, repayment capacity and other due diligence measures.

The Department is implementing the Livestock Insurance activity under the Centrally Sponsored National Livestock Mission (NLM) scheme across all districts of the country. In order to increase coverage, the Department has increased subsidy benefits from 5 cattle unit to 10 cattle units per household for all animals (with 1 cattle unit equaling 10 small animals). Pigs and rabbits are limited to 5 cattle units.

To improve affordability, the farmer’s share of the insurance premium has been simplified and reduced from the earlier 20 to 50% range to a uniform 15%. The remaining 85% of the premium is jointly funded by the Centre and States in a 60:40 ratio for most states and 90:10 for the Himalayan and North-Eastern regions. Over the past five years, Rs.161.07Cr. has been released under the scheme, insuring a total of 60.80 lakh animals.