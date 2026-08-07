/Businessman with Rs 500 crore net worth reveals why he wears a Rs 10,000 first copy Rolex watch

New Delhi: A recent LinkedIn post about a businessman worth nearly Rs 500 crore choosing to wear a fake Rolex instead of a real one has started a wider online discussion about luxury, social status and how people value expensive brands.
Delhi-based entrepreneur Rohan Dhawan shared on LinkedIn that he recently met a businessman wearing what looked like a two-tone Rolex Daytona worth over Rs 25 lakh. After complimenting the watch, he was surprised to learn that it was actually a Rs 10,000 replica brought from an Instagram page. "Rohan, I’m only telling you this. It’s a first copy. Bought it for Rs 10k from an Instagram page," the businessman told Dhawan.
According to Dhawan, the businessman said that people never question if his watch is real because of his financial status. Since the replica shows time and gets the same compliments as the original, he did not see the the point of spending lakhs on a real Rolex. "Where I’m sitting today, people never even assume it could be fake. It shows the time, it gets me compliments, it does the work for me. So why spend that kind of money on a real one?" he said.
The conversation left Dhawan thinking. While he did not agree with the businessman, he also found it hard to disagree with his point of view. “I sat there confused, awkward and lost in thought because I do not agree with him but I couldn’t fully disagree either,” Dhawan wrote.
Dhawan also reflected on how social status often shapes public perception. "A guy on the street wearing genuine Nikes still gets a second glance, assuming that they're probably a first copy. But a guy who's earning Rs 2-3 lakh a month, wearing fake Jordans, gets a compliment and nobody checks twice," he wrote.
Dhawan said, "It means, for a lot of people, the room they're standing in has become worth more than the object itself. The watch did not earn the compliment. His net worth did."
He said, "I still don't think I'd wear a fake, no matter how convincing the math sounds. I'd rather own less and have it be real. But I'll admit his logic didn't leave me with a clean answer either."
Netizens React
The post drew several reactions online, with users sharing different opinions.
One user said, "Your stature makes what you wear shine even brighter. Bill Gates often wear a Casio Duro and it’s his favorite watch. He is so big that he makes the watch classy by wearing it. I don’t think anybody worth Rs 500 Cr need to wear a Rolex to shine in the first place. A Timex/Casio would work as well as a Rolex for this guy.”
Another person said, "Fascinating perspective, Rohan! But true luxury isn’t about what others assume; it’s about the intrinsic value, craftsmanship, and respect for the asset itself. Shortcuts might fool the room, but authenticity is always for oneself."
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