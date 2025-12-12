Advertisement
CABINET COMMITTEE ON ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Price For Copra For 2026 Season

A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivize farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally, said CCEA note.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for 2026 season.

In order to provide remunerative prices to the cultivators, Government had announced in the Union Budget of 2018-19, that MSP of all the mandated crops will be fixed at levels of at least 1.5 times of all India weighted average cost of production. The MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs 12,027 per quintal and for ball copra at  Rs 12,500 per quintal for 2026 season.

The MSP for 2026 season is an increase of Rs 445 per quintal for milling copra and Rs 400 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season. The Government has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs 5,250 per quintal and Rs 5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to Rs 12,027 per quintal and Rs.12,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2026, registering a growth of 129 percent and 127 percent, respectively.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

