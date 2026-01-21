Advertisement
ATAL PENSION YOJANA

Cabinet Gives Nod For Continuation Of Atal Pension Yojana Till 2030-31

The scheme will continue up to 2030-31 with Government support for Promotional and Developmental activities to expand outreach among unorganised workers including awareness, capacity building.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cabinet Gives Nod For Continuation Of Atal Pension Yojana Till 2030-31

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the continuation of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to FY 2030-31 along with extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding.

Gap funding to meet viability requirements and ensure sustainability of the scheme.

Atal Pension Yojana ensures old-age income security for millions of low-income and unorganised sector workers. It Enhances financial inclusion and supports India’s transition to a pensioned society. The scheme strengthens the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by providing sustainable social security.

APY was launched on 9th May, 2015 with the objective of providing old-age income security to workers in the unorganised sector.

APY offers a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs.1,000 to Rs.5,000 per month starting at age 60, based on contributions.

As of 19th January, 2026, over 8.66 crore subscribers have been enrolled, making APY a cornerstone of India’s inclusive social security framework, showed government data.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

