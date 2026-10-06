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Cabinet pushes Rs 10,000 Cr Growth Fund towards SMEs

SGF is aimed at providing financial aid for the long-term growth of the SMEs spanning across multiple sectors including manufacturing, services, technology, innovation-driven sectors, and strategic value chains as per Para 28 of Union Budget 2026-27.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Cabinet pushes Rs 10,000 Cr Growth Fund towards SMEs

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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