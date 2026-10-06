Cabinet pushes Rs 10,000 Cr Growth Fund towards SMEs

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved measures worth Rs 10,000 crore towards the development of small and medium enterprises. The capital would be used for establishing SME Growth Fund (SGF).
SGF is aimed at providing financial aid for the long-term growth of the SMEs spanning across multiple sectors including manufacturing, services, technology, innovation-driven sectors, and strategic value chains as per Para 28 of Union Budget 2026-27.
Even though many funds exist for equity support to early-stage enterprises which cover majorly Micro enterprises, there exist a structural gap for equity growth capital for Small and Medium Enterprises.
The Cabinet asserts Government's commitment towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 "by strengthening India's entrepreneurship ecosystem, deepening the domestic capital market for growth-stage enterprises, and creating a new generation of Indian companies capable of competing at the global level."
The SMEs which act as the backbone of the Indian economy face shortage of long-term risk capital which could strengthen the enterprises by felicitating innovation, technological advancement, international exposure, and acquisitions. Thus, the SGF works as a bridge between patient growth equity capital and high-potential SMEs with demonstrated business viability and scalability.
Most of the allocation from SGF will be made towards small and medium manufacturing-focused enterprises. The fund will also consider SMEs operating in industrial clusters in Tier II and Tier III cities, the statement said.
The government expects the Fund to accelerate the emergence of a strong pipeline of Indian companies with the scale, innovation capability, and competitiveness required to become champions in their respective sectors.
By providing long-term capital, the initiative will enable Indian SMEs to scale operations, invest in technology and manufacturing capacity, expand into international markets, integrate into global value chains, and undertake strategic investments.
Under the initiative, the Centre will provide an aggregate commitment of Rs.10,000 crore to the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework. By enabling manufacturing enterprises to expand capacity, adopt advanced technologies and achieve greater scale, the SGF is expected to improve scale, productivity, and strengthen export competitiveness. Investments across industrial clusters, including those in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, will support balanced regional industrial development, reinforce local supply chains and generate high-quality employment opportunities.
By catalysing investment in high-growth SMEs, the Fund will help create champions, drive innovation-led industrialisation, and generate quality employment opportunities across the country. The initiative will serve as a key pillar in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the statement added.
(With inputs from IANS)
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