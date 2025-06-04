Can Money Buy Happiness? 22-Year Old Professional Earning Rs 2 Lakh Monthly And Rs 1 Lakh Savings Gets Lesson From Redditors

New Delhi: A 22-year-old professional who makes Rs 2 lakh a month said on Reddit that after paying his bills and investing Rs 1 lakh in SIPs, he’s left with Rs 80,000. This money is simply sitting in his savings account. Uncertain about what to do with the leftover money, he has asked the community for advice. Reddit users offered a wide range of advice from investing in NPS or SIP to travelling and seeing the world.

The user shared in the Reddit post that he earns well. Though his essential expenses are covered and investments are in place, he is unsure about how to enjoy the remaining money. "I'm 22M and grew up quite frugally. Now I'm earning decently (2+ LPM) I have SIPs of 1L which get deducted on the first day of the month. After my other expenses, I'm left with around 80k. Sometimes I feel since I have investments in place I should just spend on whatever I like but at the same time it doesn't make financial sense to splurge 80k a month," he wrote.

The user further said that the leftover money is collecting dust in his savings account. "Currently all the excessive money is collecting dust in my savings account," he wrote.

He concluded his post by asking if spending that money would make sense and whether money can truly buy happiness. "Do you guys think it's a good idea to go forward with this given my situation? Also, if I do so then please suggest things/experiences that can buy comfort and happiness with that money," he wrote.

Netizens react



His question resonated with Reddit users with many advising him to invest in SIP or NPS and others getting shocked over the salary that he draws.

One user advised, "Get an nps account, get a ppf or something similar..invest in gold or balance the equity investments with some instruments...best is to have a qualified financial advisor to manage your portfolio."

Another said," You can put the excess money in SIP as well if it's collecting dust."

One user commented, "Happiness lies within , don't seek it outside ! Travel my friend, travel !"

"Travel, go out, explore some activities on weekends," commented another user.

"Please see the world. its my fav thing in the world," said another user.

Another user wanted to know about the source of his money. "What doo you do to make this kind of money?"

"Itna toh saal ka bhi nai kamte hai bhai apan .What's your job," said a user.