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Can NSE trade its own shares on exchange at present? SEBI chief clarifies

On the sidelines of the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2026 here, Pandey sought to quell market speculation surrounding the issue of self-trading by India's largest stock exchange, NDTV Profit said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Can NSE trade its own shares on exchange at present? SEBI chief clarifies

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Can NSE trade its own shares on exchange at present? SEBI chief clarifies
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