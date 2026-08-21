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Can NSE trade its shares on its own platform? Explained

IANS cietd sources from a news website and reported that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is looking to trade its shares on its own platform, while remaining formally listed only on the BSE.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Can NSE trade its shares on its own platform? Explained

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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