/Can US-Iran deal help reshape India's oil concerns, Chabahar Port ambitions, and maintain geopolitical balance? Explained

New Delhi: The United States-Iran peace memorandum is expected to give massive sigh of relief to the world that has been reeling under geopolitical instability since the start of the year. While the prospects for a settlement (several times in the past) has led to positive movement in oil prices and stock markets, this impending peace memorandum may bring a resolution to the deep uncertainty that has gripped the globe.
The war had seen the critical Strait of Hormuz – through which 20% of global oil and gas flowed before the start of the war – being shut by Iran, causing massive economic pain. Iran has not been a supplier to India’s energy basket since 2018, after the latter suspended such imports. However, major suppliers of oil and gas for India were still located in the region – Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait for crude and Qatar and UAE for LNG.
Once the deal is successfully implemented it will mean that the global oil flows via Hormuz lead to supply resumption. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to normal shipping traffic. There will be a significant respite once the chokehold for Indian consumers is released, since 90 percent of India's LPG and 60 percent of its LNG imports transit from this vital maritime zone.
Before the war, International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that an average of 20 to 21 million barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through the Strait of Hormuz daily. This volume accounts for approximately 25 percent of the world's total seaborne oil trade and about 20 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption.
The Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran benefits India in several ways. It is expected to reduce global energy prices and make shipping through the Strait of Hormuz safer and more stable.
The agreement between the US and Iran is expected to reduce the tensions in the relationship between India and the US. India's close relationship with Iran and its dependence on Iranian oil have often caused disagreements with the sanctions policy of the US. With tensions reduced between the US and Iran, India can work on its energy and connectivity plans without the fear of US sanctions which removes a major obstacle in strategic talks.
As regional sea routes are reopened and naval blockades are reduced the agreement is expected to lower global crude oil prices significantly. This would provide significant relief to India's import bill which would help cut its fiscal deficit and help keep the rupee stable.
Isreal has not committed to the US-Iran peace deal. In fact, Israeli interior minister Itamar Ben Gvir has said Israel is not bound by US. This leaves open the question of what happens if Israel doesn’t play ball and keeps attacking targets in Lebanon. Israel has said that it will continue targeting Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah, which is Iran's proxy. But the reported US-Iran deal covers Lebanon and says that a ceasefire will also apply to the Lebanese front. This is a key Iranian demand. But Israel is ignoring this and continuing its military operations in southern Lebanon.
So, if Israel keeps up its strikes and Iran retaliates against Israel because of this, like it has done before, then the deal between US and Iran is rendered ineffective. And in that case, will the US again join Israel in striking Iran leading to another round of hostilities? Nobody, except Israel, wants that. So, Israel is the problem here. It wants to finish what it started, both for strategic and political reasons. It is the country that has benefitted most from the war, damaging Iran and its regional proxies. Tel Aviv also dreams of Greater Israel.
And given the US-Israel special relationship, Washington will be in a bind. It has to protect Israel from Iran, even if reluctantly. So the fate of the US-Iran deal totally depends on Israel.
The wider sanctions relief between the US and Iran removes many of the uncertainties that had previously slowed down the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar. Chabahar Port gives India an important sea and land route to reach Afghanistan and Central Asia without having to pass through Pakistan.
When the port becomes fully operational, it will strengthen the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and facilitate faster and cheaper trade between India, Eurasia and Russia. It helps India counter China's increasing influence at Gwadar Port in Pakistan and maintain its strategic presence in the Indian Ocean.
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