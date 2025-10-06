Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Details And Highlights

New Delhi: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC), a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe, will open its IPO from October 9–13, 2025. The price band is set at Rs 253–Rs 266 per share, and the entire Rs 1,326 crore issue is an offer for sale (OFS) of 49.9 million shares. Canara Bank will reduce its stake by selling 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will divest 23.93 million shares.

Key distribution:Up to 50 percent reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)At least 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)At least 35 Percent for retail investorsApplicants must bid for a minimum lot size of 56 shares, requiring investment of Rs 14,896 at the upper price band.

Allotment results are due October 14, with listing on BSE and NSE slated for October 16. The IPO is managed by SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.

Canara Robeco AMC manages 25 mutual fund schemes, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1,083.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. The AMC boasts a strong distribution network—23 branches in 23 cities, spread across 14 states and 2 union territories, and 49,412 partners including banks and mutual fund distributors.