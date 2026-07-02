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Capgemini temporarily closes Bengaluru daycare after alleged child abuse

The children involved are believed to be between two and three years old. Complaint has alleged that the caregivers physically mistreated and threatened toddlers when they cried.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Capgemini temporarily closes Bengaluru daycare after alleged child abuse
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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