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CAS drama: Expiry-day volatility persists as Nifty, Bank Nifty see sharp swings

During the indicative closing period, the Nifty dropped to an intraday low of 22,879, down 2.2 per cent.

Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
CAS drama: Expiry-day volatility persists as Nifty, Bank Nifty see sharp swings

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