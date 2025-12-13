CBDT Acts Upon Intermediaries Involved In Bogus ITR Deductions: Govt

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) acted upon many intermediaries who were involved in filing Income Tax (I-T) returns with bogus claims of deductions and exemptions under the Income Tax Act, the Ministry of Finance informed on Saturday. The exercise revealed that some intermediaries have established a network of their agents all over India for filing returns with incorrect claims on a commission basis.

"It was observed that huge amount of bogus claims have been made on account of donation to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) or Charitable Institutions and reduced their tax obligations and have also claimed bogus refunds," the ministry stated.

Evidence gathered from enforcement actions indicated that RUPPs, many of which were non-filers, non-operational at their registered addresses, and are not engaged in any political activity, were being used as conduits for routing funds, hawala transactions, cross-border remittances and issuing bogus receipts for donations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CBDT said that it carried out follow-up searches against some of these RUPPs and Trusts and gathered incriminating evidence in respect of bogus donations by individuals and bogus CSR by companies.

The direct tax collection regulator has strengthened its data-driven approach to early detection of suspicious claims and identification of high-risk behaviour patterns. One such risk pattern has been identified for taxpayers who have made claims under section 80GGC or 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The data analytics indicated that many taxpayers are suspected to be indulged in claiming deductions for donations made to suspicious entities or have not provided relevant information to ascertain the genuineness of the entities. A large number of taxpayers have already revised their income tax returns for the current assessment year (AY), which is 2025-26 and have filed updated ITRs for past years.

"A targeted 'NUDGE' campaign has been launched as a taxpayer-friendly measure, providing them the opportunity to update their ITRs and withdraw wrong claims, if any," the ministry informed, adding that SMSs and email advisories were being issued from December 12 to such taxpayers on their registered mobile numbers and emails.

Advising taxpayers, the ministry highlighted that they should ensure that the correct mobile and email IDs are mentioned in their filings with the Department so that they do not miss out on any communication.