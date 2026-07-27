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CBDT issues guidance note on crypto tax to be paid in India

The guidance note reiterates that the primary compliance burden falls on Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers (RCASPs), not directly on individual investors. 

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
CBDT issues guidance note on crypto tax to be paid in India

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