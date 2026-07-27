CBDT issues guidance note on crypto tax to be paid in India

The Guidance Note is intended to explain the reporting obligations of Reporting Financial Institutions (RFIs) contained in the relevant Rules notified by the Government of India in a simple manner. Given that the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) is developed jointly by participating jurisdictions, including India, working with the OECD, the Commentary on CRS and other relevant materials have also been cited, so as to facilitate their reference by the RFIs, where so required, according to the CBDT statement.