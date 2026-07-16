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CBDT raises Cost Inflation Index to 384 for 2026-27

The Cost Inflation Index, or CII, provides for adjusting the purchase price of assets for inflation when calculating long-term capital gains tax after these assets are sold to the next buyer.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
CBDT raises Cost Inflation Index to 384 for 2026-27

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