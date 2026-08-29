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CBG price hike: Govt rejects burden on CNG and household PNG consumers

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the existing pricing mechanism links the price paid to CBG producers to 85 per cent of the retail selling price of CNG.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
CBG price hike: Govt rejects burden on CNG and household PNG consumers

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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CBG price hike: Govt rejects burden on CNG and household PNG consumers
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