CBIC

CBIC To Introduce Electronic Processing Of Import, Export Through Personal Carriage By Air Passengers From 1 May 2025 --Check Airport List

A Ministry of Finance release said that the export/import through personal carriage shall be subject to the provisions of Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 and Handbook of Procedures (HBP), 2023.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, has introduced electronic processing of Bill of Entry/ Shipping Bill pertaining to gems and jewellery/samples/prototypes through personal carriage by air passengers from 01.05.2025 onwards at specified airports.

The facility of personal carriage will be available, for export of gems and jewellery in THESE 9 Airports

The facility of personal carriage will be available, for export of gems and jewellery in the nine airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Jaipur) specified in para 4.87 of HBP and for import of gems and jewellery in the seven airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Jaipur) specified in para 4.88 of HBP. In case of samples/prototypes of machinery, the facility is initially being made available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai airports.

The harmonised procedure and electronic processing will promote ease of doing business for such mode of transaction especially for gems and jewellery and high-end manufacturing, said Ministry of Finance.

