CCPA Fines VLCC Limited Rs 3 Lakh Lor Misleading Fat-Loss Ads On CoolSculpting

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on VLCC Limited for publishing misleading advertisements regarding fat-loss and slimming treatments through the use of the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure/machine.

Earlier, CCPA had also levied a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Kaya Limited for publishing misleading advertisements on CoolSculpting treatments.

“The company’s advertisements claimed “Kaya’s Non-surgical Fat Reduction” and “Kaya brings you easy inch loss with CoolSculpting,” and even depicted misleading before-and-after images suggesting major fat loss all over the body. These claims went beyond the actual US-FDA approval and misrepresented the procedure as a weight-loss treatment. Kaya Limited has since complied with the CCPA’s order and deposited the penalty amount,” Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a release.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The matter of VLCC Limited came to the notice of CCPA through a complaint and monitoring of advertisements in the slimming and beauty sector.

“On examination, it was found that VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session, which went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, thereby misleading consumers,” Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution release said.

The investigation revealed that the advertisements of VLCC projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution.

“Such advertisements gave consumers the false impression that CoolSculpting guarantees permanent and significant weight loss. In reality, the procedure is only approved for localized fat reduction in specific body areas and only for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or less,” said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

In addition to the monetary penalty of Rs 3 lakh, CCPA has directed that VLCC must strictly adhere to the proper advertisement and disclaimers

CCPA has also advised consumers advised to remain cautious and not fall prey to advertisements that promise instant weight loss or permanent size reduction through CoolSculpting.