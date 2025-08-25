Advertisement
Central Govt Employees In THESE States To Receive Advance Salary Today And Tomorrow

Central Government Employees and Pensioners in Kerala will be given salary for the month of August on account of ONAM festival and that of Maharashtra will be given advance on account of Ganpati festival.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry has issued an Office  Memorandum regarding the disbursement of salary/wages/pension to the Central Government Employees/Pensioners on account of regional festivities.

Central Government Employees and Pensioners in Kerala will be given salary for the month of August on account of ONAM festival and that of Maharashtra will be given advance on account of Ganpati festival.

Salary Advance For Kerala Govt Employees

In its OM the Finance Ministry said, "In view of the 'ONAM' festival, the Government has decided that the salary/wages/pension of all Central Government employees in the State of Kerala may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on 25-08-2025 (Monday)."

Salary Advance For Maharashtra Govt Employees

The Ministry of Finance also said, “In view of the 'Ganapati' festival, the Government has decided that the salary of all Central Government employees in the State of Maharashtra for the month of August 2025 may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday).”

RBI Requested For Bank Instructions

The DoE has requested concerned Ministries/Departments are to bring these instructions to the notice of their offices located in the State of Kerala for necessary action immediately. It has also requested the Reserve Bank of India to bring these instructions to the notice of all paying branches of all Banks located in the State of Kerala for necessary action immediately.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

