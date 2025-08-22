New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry has issued an Office Memorandum regarding the disbursement of salary/wages/pension to the Central Government Employees/Pensioners in Kerala for the month of August on account of ONAM festival.

In its OM dated 21 August 2025, the ministry said, "In view of the 'ONAM' festival, the Government has decided that the salary/wages/pension of all Central Government employees in the State of Kerala may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on 25-08-2025 (Monday)."

Salary Advance For Kerala Govt Employees

The wages of the industrial employees of the Central Government serving in the State of Kerala may also be disbursed in advance. The pension of all Central Government Pensioners in the State of Kerala may also be disbursed by Bank/PAOs as per the date given above, said the OM.

" The salary/wages/pension so disbursed is to be treated as advance payments and will be subject to adjustment after the full month's salary/wages/pension of each employee/pensioner is determined. The adjustment, if any, will be made without exception from the salary/wages/ pension of the month of August 2025, " mentioned the order.

RBI Requested For Bank Instructions

The DoE has requested concerned Ministries/Departments are to bring these instructions to the notice of their offices located in the State of Kerala for necessary action immediately. It has also requested the Reserve Bank of India to bring these instructions to the notice of all paying branches of all Banks located in the State of Kerala for necessary action immediately.