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  • /Centre approves increase in MSP for Rabi crops to boost farmers’ income

Centre approves increase in MSP for Rabi crops to boost farmers’ income

The highest increase in MSP has been announced for safflower at Rs 675 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 per quintal, said a CCEA note. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Centre approves increase in MSP for Rabi crops to boost farmers’ income

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Centre approves increase in MSP for Rabi crops to boost farmers’ income
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