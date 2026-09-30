/Centre approves increase in MSP for Rabi crops to boost farmers’ income

"The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2027-28 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production. The expected margin over All-India weighted average cost of production is 106 percent for wheat, followed by 96 percent for rapeseed & mustard; 92 per cent for lentil; 59 per cent for gram; 58 percent for barley; and 50 percent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification," said CCEA note.