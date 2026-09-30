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  • /Centre approves Rs 5,547.99 crore worth procurement of pulses, oilseeds at MSP for kharif 2026-27

Centre approves Rs 5,547.99 crore worth procurement of pulses, oilseeds at MSP for kharif 2026-27

In Uttar Pradesh, the largest share of the approved procurement, worth Rs 3,992.57 crore, has been sanctioned. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Centre approves Rs 5,547.99 crore worth procurement of pulses, oilseeds at MSP for kharif 2026-27

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Centre approves Rs 5,547.99 crore worth procurement of pulses, oilseeds at MSP for kharif 2026-27
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