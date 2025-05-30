Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2908655https://zeenews.india.com/economy/centre-approves-rs-81735-crore-additional-tax-devolution-for-states-2908655.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
TAX DEVOLUTION

Centre Approves Rs 81,735 Crore Additional Tax Devolution For States

This release is in addition to the regular monthly instalment of tax devolution of Rs 81,735 crore, which will be released on June 10, 20

|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 08:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Centre Approves Rs 81,735 Crore Additional Tax Devolution For States File Photo

New Delhi: The Union Government has approved an additional instalment of Rs 81,735 crore as Tax Devolution to the State Governments, which will be released on June 2, 2025, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X on Friday late evening.

This release is in addition to the regular monthly instalment of tax devolution of Rs 81,735 crore, which will be released on June 10, 2025. The additional instalment of devolution to States is in line with the principle of co-operative federalism and the aim of becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, which can be realised through 'Viksit States' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The additional instalment of devolution will enable the States to speed up their Capital spending, finance their development and welfare-related expenditure and also make available resources for priority projects/schemes of the States," the Ministry of Finance said in the X post.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK