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Centre cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports

The duty on petrol exports has been cut to Rs 0.5 per litre, comprising Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) of Rs 0.5 per litre, while the Revenue Integration Charge (RIC) remains nil.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Centre cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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