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NewsBusinessEconomyCentre fully operationalises four labour codes after over 5 years
LABOUR CODES

Centre fully operationalises four labour codes after over 5 years

The four labour codes -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 -- had come into force on November 21, 2025.

|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Centre fully operationalises four labour codes after over 5 yearsCredit: IANS

New Delhi: The Centre has completed the implementation of the four labour codes by notifying the corresponding rules in the official gazette, more than five years after the reforms were first introduced to overhaul India’s labour law framework. 

The four labour codes -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 -- had come into force on November 21, 2025.

With the publication of the rules, the new labour regime has now become fully operational across the country.

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Notably, the labour codes were brought in to replace and consolidate 29 existing labour laws into a simplified structure

However, according to officials, some operational aspects of the codes could not be implemented earlier due to the absence of notified rules. 

Earlier in May, Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launched a nationwide annual health check-up initiative for all workers aged 40 and above under new Labour Codes.

The free health check-ups for all workers above 40 years of age will now be conducted across the country every year.

Mandaviya said the implementation of the four Labour Codes reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee of ensuring dignity, welfare and social security for workers across the country.

Highlighting key labour reforms, the minister stated that provisions for equal wages for men and women workers have been ensured, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks and work-from-home provisions for women have also been incorporated.

In addition, the framework provides for setting up a National Reskilling Fund to support workers who lose employment and require fresh training for new opportunities.

 

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