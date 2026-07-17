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  • /Centre plans new pension cover for gig and unorganised sector workers under EPFO 3.0

Centre plans new pension cover for gig and unorganised sector workers under EPFO 3.0

Once a member turns 60, the scheme will convert their accumulated savings, referred to as the "Target Retirement Sum" (TRS), into a pension, calculated using the annuity and interest rates prevailing at the time.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Centre plans new pension cover for gig and unorganised sector workers under EPFO 3.0
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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