/Centre plans new pension cover for gig and unorganised sector workers under EPFO 3.0

Members could also opt for a higher payout early on by drawing down from their principal. "If you want higher in the initial stage, then it will be a drawdown from your principal. So, based on your longevity, you estimate that in 20 years, you want to have a good pension; you can increase your drawdown. At the same time, you can reduce your drawdown. If you reduce your drawdown, your interest will get added to your principal. So, towards the later part, it becomes almost like an inflation-linked plan where towards the later part, you can have a higher payout. This is what we are thinking about," the official said.