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Centre refutes criticism of GST growth estimates

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement on Wednesday that the GST revenue figures published month on month reflect the correct picture of GST revenue performance, with full disclosure.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Centre refutes criticism of GST growth estimates

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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