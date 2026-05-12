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NewsBusinessEconomyCentre revises release date of annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7
Q4 GDP ESTIMATES

Centre revises release date of annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7

The revision forms part of the continued efforts of the Ministry towards improving the quality, coverage and robustness of data used in national accounts compilation and is also aligned with prevailing international best practices.

 

|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 08:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Centre revises release date of annual and Q4 GDP estimates to June 7File Photo

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it has revised the release date of the provisional estimates (PE) of annual gross domestic product (GDP) and quarterly estimates of GDP for fourth quarter (Q4), from last working day of May to June 7 (or the previous working day if June 7 is a holiday) of every year. 

The revision forms part of the continued efforts of the Ministry towards improving the quality, coverage and robustness of data used in national accounts compilation and is also aligned with prevailing international best practices.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the revision in the release schedule has been made after due consultation with the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS) with a view to further strengthen the data quality. 

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“The need for revising the release date has arisen as certain critical datasets become available only after a lag of up to two months. In particular, the statutory timeline for filing audited Q4 and annual financial results by listed companies is 60 days from the end of the financial year, resulting in a large number of companies furnishing their financial statements closer to the deadline of 31st May,” said the ministry in a statement. 

In respect of Central Government Accounts, key fiscal data relating to revenue expenditure, capital expenditure, taxes, subsidies, and interest payments for the month of March are finalized and become available only after a lag of two months, it added.

“Accordingly, the Press Note on Provisional Estimates (PE) of GDP for FY 2025-26 and Quarterly Estimates of GDP for the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26 is scheduled to be released on 5th June, 2026,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month estimated India’s real GDP growth at 7.6 per cent for FY26 under a new GDP series, while flagging emerging risks from geopolitical disruptions.

For FY27, the Central Bank has projected growth at 6.9 per cent, indicating a moderation as external risks and cost pressures begin to build, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra after the MPC meeting.

The GDP growth for Q1 FY27 has been revised to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 percent, while Q2 FY27 growth has been lowered to 6.7 per cent from 7 per cent amid global headwinds due to Iran war.

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